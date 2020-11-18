Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,502. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.02 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

