Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

