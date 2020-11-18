Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,962.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.