Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

