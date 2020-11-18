JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 402.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,962.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.