Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 402.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,197.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,962.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

