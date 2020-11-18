Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $410,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,197.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

