Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes $507,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,962.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

