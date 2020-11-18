Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 64,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 66,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $209,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,197.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.