Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

