Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated
12,296 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.
12,296 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report