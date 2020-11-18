KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 64,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,234,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 66,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,312,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,962.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
