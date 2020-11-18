KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 64,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,234,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 66,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,312,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,962.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.