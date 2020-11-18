Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $257,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

