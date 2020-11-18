Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

