Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,555 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $168,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,197.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

