Intersect Capital LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,962.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

