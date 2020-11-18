Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,962.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

