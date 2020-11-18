Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

FCOR opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.