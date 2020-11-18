Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 270,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 135,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

