Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $589,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.42.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

