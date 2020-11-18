Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,816 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invitae worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,427 shares of company stock worth $988,898. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.