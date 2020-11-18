BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 82.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

