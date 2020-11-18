First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 476,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after buying an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after buying an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 307.6% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,377,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,886,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

