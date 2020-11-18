Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,176 shares of company stock worth $7,666,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $355.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $395.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

