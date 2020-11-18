Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

