VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.38% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

