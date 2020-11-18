Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BKI opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.
In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. KCG started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.
Black Knight Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
