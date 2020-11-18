Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. KCG started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

