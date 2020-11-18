CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $602,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,703,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 278,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

