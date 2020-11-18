Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

