Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,342 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,797,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 646,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,660,000 after purchasing an additional 483,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.