Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 669,155 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

