Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 20,257 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

BSAC opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.