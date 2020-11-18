Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.40% of CBIZ worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 17.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CBIZ by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.59.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $181,770. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

