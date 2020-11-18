Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $42.35 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $42,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $272,293.56. Insiders have sold a total of 883,389 shares of company stock valued at $45,650,245 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.