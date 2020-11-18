American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of LivaNova worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 102.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,037,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in LivaNova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

