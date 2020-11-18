Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.63 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $362,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

