Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Univar Solutions worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

UNVR stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. ValuEngine lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

