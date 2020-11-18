Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Seagen worth $43,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $651,874.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $567,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.12. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

