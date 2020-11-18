940 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPD in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

