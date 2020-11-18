Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,893,038 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.51% of Two Harbors Investment worth $48,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,427,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 674,880 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

