American International Group Inc. Sells 3,072 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Teradata worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Teradata by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

