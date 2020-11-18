Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 42.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 35.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 48.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 810,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

