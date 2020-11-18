Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 722,823 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 612,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 62.3% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 204,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 78,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

