1,202 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lyft by 35,942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $615,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after acquiring an additional 482,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

