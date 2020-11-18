Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $991,516. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

