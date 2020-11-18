2,707 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 121.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.