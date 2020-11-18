Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,114 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 1,073,384 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,627,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 376,252 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 319,729 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

