Alps Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

