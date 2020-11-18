Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,329 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $177,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,595 shares of company stock worth $1,444,784. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

