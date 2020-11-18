Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

