TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

