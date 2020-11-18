Securian Asset Management Inc Has $214,000 Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Viasat were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Viasat by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Viasat by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Viasat by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,783.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

